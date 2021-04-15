‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ To Broadcast Live Following President Biden’s Address To Congress

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will go live on Wednesday, April 28, after President Joe Biden delivers his first primetime address to a joint session of Congress.

The episode will air on the CBS Television Network between 11:35 PM and 12:37 AM ET, with a bit of a delay for the West Coast.

It will mark the 43rd time Colbert has broadcast live with his late-night show. While the last live show aired on January 20 (aka Inauguration Day), Colbert has long been known to go live, following major political events.

Before Biden’s Inauguration this January, Colbert returned to Showtime for his live election night special, The Late Show will front Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020. Charlamagne Tha God appeared as a guest for the November special.

Guests for the host’s upcoming live show have not yet been announced.

A production of The Late Show Inc., The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights between 11:35 PM-12:37 AM ET/PT on CBS. Executive producers include Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.