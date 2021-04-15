‘The Last O.G.’: ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Janet Hubert To Recur On TBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Aunt Viv is coming to The Last O.G. as Janet Hubert joins the cast of the TBS comedy, starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. follows Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continues to meet challenges as he re-paves his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood. TBS renewed the comedy for season 4.

The Daytime Emmy-nominee will join The Last O.G. as Miss May Miller. One of Roberta’s (Anna Maria Horsford) oldest and dearest friends and weekly bid whist partner. As Brooklyn teens they were rivals. However, in their later years they settled into a strong friendship as part of a weekly card playing foursome who weigh in on the comings and goings of Tray Barker’s (Morgan) struggle to bring positive change to his community after doing fifteen years in prison for selling crack.

While one of Hubert’s most notable roles may be The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks, her credits also include The Job, The Bernie Mac Show, One Life to Live and If Loving You Is Wrong. She has also appeared in General Hospital and King Ester – she received her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for the latter. Hubert, who recently appeared in HBO Max’s Fresh Prince reunion, has also acted in Christmas Belles, Not Another Black Movie, No Letting Go and Mom. She is repped by DGRW.

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Owen Smith and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions.