‘The Last Kingdom’: Netflix Saxon Saga To End With Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Kingdom is to ride out for a final time, as Netflix brings the curtain down on the beloved adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.

The streaming giant and producer Carnival Films confirmed that Season 5 of The Last Kingdom will be the last, bringing an end to a historical drama that originally started life on the BBC six years ago.

Filming is underway in Hungary on the final 10-part season, which will continue to follow the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England.

Charged with training King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred’s ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss. The season is based on the ninth and 10th books in Cornwell’s 13-part series.

Joining the cast are Patrick Robinson (Sitting in Limbo) who takes the role of Father Benedict, a holy man with a troubled past; Sonya Cassidy (Humans) who plays Eadgifu, a smart and openhearted Saxon who arrives in Winchester; and Harry Gilby (Tolkien) as Aethelstan, a young man trained by Uhtred to follow in his footsteps.

Dreymon will make his directorial debut on the final season, helming an episode. Andy Hay (Lucky Man), Paul Wilmshurst (Strike Back), Anthony Philipson (Our Girl), and Jon East (Pennyworth) will also direct across the season.

The Last Kingdom is written by Martha Hillier and executive produced by Gareth Neame, and Nigel Marchant. NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributes.

Marchant said: “With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.” Dreymon added: “Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey.”

The drama originally launched on BBC Two in 2015 before Netflix became its home in 2018.