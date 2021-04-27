‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’: Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller Among Five Cast In Apple Limited Series

Walton Goggins (Justified, The Unicorn), Marsha Stephanie Blake (I Am Your Woman, When They See Us), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning, Bates Motel), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Coyote, Real Husbands of Hollywood) and Omar Miller (The Unicorn, Ballers) round out the ensemble cast for Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. They join Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback in the six-episode series based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley.

In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, produced by Apple Studios, Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

Related Story Apple Investment Push Includes "Dozens" Of Streaming Productions In 20 States

Goggins will play Dr. Rubin. Blake will portray Niecie, the loving mother of Grey’s nephew. Gupton will play Coydog, Ptolemy Grey’s childhood mentor. McWilliams will portray Sensia, Grey’s second wife. Miller is Reggie Lloyd, Grey’s Grand Nephew.

Mosley is writing the screen adaptation and will executive produce. Jackson will also serve as executive producer on the project alongside director Ramin Bahrani. David Levine and Eli Selden will executive produce for Anonymous Content, along with Diane Houslin. LaTanya Richardson Jackson will also executive produce.

Goggins stars as Wade Felton on CBS comedy The Unicorn, which recently wrapped its second season. Goggins also serves as a producer on the series. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Boyd Crowder on Justified. He was most recently seen on the big screen in the dark action comedy Fatman, alongside Mel Gibson. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Darris Hatch Management.

Blake received a supporting actress Emmy nomination for her work on Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us. She was most recently seen starring in feature I’m Your Woman alongside Rachel Brosnhan. Blake recurred on How To Get Away With Murder and This Is Us and also was featured in Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix film, The Laundromat. She’s repped by Anonymous Content and and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.

Miller recently wrapped Season 2 of CBS comedy The Unicorn in the starring role of Ben. He received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his work on HBO’s Ballers, and will next lend his voice to the Netflix original animated feature, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Miller is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Artists First.

Gupton is known for his role as Bill Henderson on the CW’s Black Lightning and as Dr. Gregg Edwards on Bates Motel. He also recently played Jeh Johnson on The Comey Rule. Gupton is repped by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency, SMS Talent and Brookside Artist Management.

McWilliams was most recently seen in Paramount+ series Coyote and previously appeared on Real Husbands of Hollywood. She also played Detective Joan Bennett on Bosch. McWilliams is repped by APA.