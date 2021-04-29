‘The Kominsky Method’ Reveals Norman’s Fate In Season 3 Trailer, Sets Premiere Date For Final Chapter

Netflix has unveiled the season three trailer for The Kominsky Method, which teases a Norman Newlander-less final chapter.

Set to premiere on May 28, The Kominsky Method season three will no longer feature Sandy Kominsky’s (Michael Douglas) dear friend and agent Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin). Back in September, Deadline learned exclusively that the Oscar-winner would not return for the Netflix series’ third and final season.

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal anything specific about how Norman passed, it teases scenes of Sandy and his closest friends at the agent’s funeral. As some are in the dark about Arkin’s exit from the series, The Kominsky Method characters are left wondering about what led to Norman’s death.

“Scientology,” one character speculates in the trailer.

Netflix also teased guest stars Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson in the trailer and key images, which you can see below.

In season three, Sandy must navigate what aging looks like without Norman by his side. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair’s volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to L.A. to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser). Season three, which consists of six episodes, will also deal with money, death, love, murder and dreams coming true. The series also features Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment.

The Kominsky Method was created by Chuck Lorre who executive produces with Al Higgins and Douglas. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Prods. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the trailer above.