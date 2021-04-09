‘The Kiss Quotient’: Savion Einstein Adapting Helen Hoang Romance Novel, Kristin Burr Boards As Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Savion Einstein is adapting Helen Hoang’s romance novel Kiss Quotient for Lionsgate. The studio acquired the novel two years as we first told you.

In addition, Kristin Burr through her Burr! Productions banner will be joining the feature alongside Craig Piligian through Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group. Piligian was already attached to the project when Lionsgate was selling the title AFM two years ago.

Kiss Quotient follows Stella Lane, a brilliant econometrician on the autism spectrum, who knows everything about algorithms but finds the nuances of relationships terrifying and insurmountable. In an effort to grow comfortable with the idea of dating, she comes to a very logical conclusion: hiring a male escort. But as someone who thought math was the only thing that united the universe, Stella unexpectedly finds love and acceptance for being herself with the unlikeliest of partners.

The Kiss Quotient is the first book in a series by Hoang, who is an autistic adult. The novel was hailed as one of The Washington Post’s 50 Notable Works of Fiction and one of Amazon’s Top 100 Books of 2018.

“We need more stories like Kiss Quotient and more literary characters like Stella Lane. She is a true original and a true heroine and we need to celebrate and represent those on the autism spectrum. I look forward to adapting this wonderful novel and bringing Stella to life on screen,” said Burr.

“The Kiss Quotient is as fun and sexy as it is insightful,” said Lionsgate President of Production Erin Westerman. “The themes that have made this book and series connect with readers everywhere will translate perfectly to the screen.”

Burr’s upcoming films include Cruella for Disney+ and Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage. Among her development projects are the recently announced Wine & Crime. She also produced Paramount/Walden Media’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold which grossed $120M WW and Disney’s Christopher Robin which made close to $198M WW.

Einstein, a former advertising executive, previously sold her first screenplay Superfecundation to Screen Gems with Brownstone attached to produce. She also co-wrote Marriage Material for Quibi. She is represented by The Gersh Agency and attorney Lily Tillers.

The film is being overseen by Lionsgate’s James Myers and Scott O’Brien. Dan Freedman oversaw the deal for Lionsgate.