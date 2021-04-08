‘The Kings Of Napa’: Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein To Star In OWN Drama

EXCLUSIVE: OWN has set the lead cast for The Kings Of Napa, its new drama series about the power struggle between wealthy siblings in Napa Valley. Ebonee Noel (FBI), Rance Nix (Zero Issue), Karen LeBlanc (Ransom) and Yaani King Mondschein (For All Mankind) have been tapped to star in the series from Claws executive producer/showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois, Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films.

Created by Sherman Barrois, who serves as showrunner, The Kings of Napa is focused on a picturesque Napa Valley, California, vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth and legacy.

Noel plays August King, the middle King sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz. She is passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business.

Nix portrays Dana King, August’s older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. He and August often butt heads when it comes to the family business.

LeBlanc is Vanessa King, the matriarch of the King family. Vanessa is a former news reporter who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa. She and her husband Reginald seemingly had a picture-perfect marriage — until she discovered things about his past.

Mondschein plays Bridgette Peele, August’s cousin and right hand who works as the vineyard manager for King Estate Wines. When secrets threaten to change the family forever, her life turns upside down.

Sherman Barrois, Michelle Listenbee Brown (Love Is__) and Oprah Winfrey executive produce the project, which was fast-tracked last fall with the opening of a virtual writers room. Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) will direct the first two episodes of the series, which is set to begin production later in 2021 for an early 2022 premiere.

Noel’s credits include Dick Wolf’s CBS drama series FBI and ABC’s Still Star Crossed produced by Shonda Rhimes. Additional credits include Amazon’s Harlem, TBS’ comedy series Wrecked, Jason Blum’s Eye Candy, Law & Order: SVU, and the features I Love You Daddy and Long Nights, Short Mornings.

Nix most recently starred in the indie feature film Trapeze USA directed by Mark Anthony Green. Nix also co-hosted Love is Quarantine, a viral Instagram-dating show based on the Netflix hit Love is Blind.

LeBlanc’s most recent credits include lead roles on TV series Ransom, Jack Ryan, Insomnia, Killjoys as well as Frontier, and features Mobile Homes and Astronaut. She can be seen next in upcoming episodes of Departure and Lost in Space.

Mondschein’s credits include a series regular role on Saving Grace with Holly Hunter; recurring roles on Mad Men, The Haves and the Have Nots and guest starring roles on Bluff City Law, The Magicians, Boomerang, The Resident and Magnum P.I. among others. She can also be seen in the film The Prince & Me, Sundance pic Bad Hair and Sneakerheads.