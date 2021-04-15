‘The In Between’: April Parker Jones, Celeste O’Connor & Donna Biscoe Join Paramount+ Movie Starring Joey King

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Players movie The In Between is rounding out cast with April Parker Jones (Supergirl), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Donna Biscoe (The Hunger Games).

Already aboard for the sci-fi romance are The Kissing Booth star Joey King, Kyle Allen (West Side Story), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook) and Kim Dickens (Gone Girl).

Set to debut on Paramount+, the feature will chart how after surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend (Allen), a teenage girl (King) believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world.

Pic is based on an idea by Marc Klein who wrote the script. Arie Posin directs. Producers are Dallas Buyers Club producer Robbie Brenner, Andrew Deane and Joey King. Executive producers are Jamie King and Marc Klein.

