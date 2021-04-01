‘The Good Nurse’: Noah Emmerich & Kim Dickens Join Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Netflix Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: The Americans Critics Choice Award-winning actor and SAG Ensemble nominee Noah Emmerich and Feat the Walking Dead‘s Kim Dickens are boarding the Netflix feature thriller The Good Nurse.

The pic, which stars Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Nnamdi Asomugha, tells the true story of nurse Charlie Cullen, who is widely believed to be the most prolific serial killer in recorded history, and his coworker who brought him to justice. Redmayne plays Cullen in what is Tobias Lindholm’s English-language feature directorial debut. The script is by Krysty Wilson-Cairns based on the book by Charles Graeber. Denmark native Lindholm recently directed and wrote The Investigation for HBO Max and co-wrote Another Round, which is nominated for two Oscars. He previously directed and wrote A War, which received an Oscar nom for Best Foreign Language Film.

Protozoa Pictures’ Scott Franklin and Darren Aronofsky and FilmNation Entertainment are producing.

Emmerich, in addition to playing FBI lawman Stan Beeman for six seasons on FX’s The Americans, also starred in the Netflix miniseries The Spy. He won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice 2019 for The Americans and was nominated in the same category in 2013. He also shared a SAG Ensemble nomination for TV Drama series for the FX series. The actor is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment.

Dickens co-starred in 2014’s Gone Girl and currently is shooting The In Between with Joey King for Paramount+. Along with AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, she also starred in Treme, recurred on Deadwood, House of Cards and Sons of Anarchy and currently can be seen in Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut Land. She is represented by Gersh and Anonymous.