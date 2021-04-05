‘The Good Fight’: Cush Jumbo & Delroy Lindo Return To Close Out Their Storylines In Season 5

Original The Good Fight cast members Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo, who announced last year that they would not return for Season 5 of the Paramount+ legal drama, will return as guest stars in the season premiere to wrap up their characters’ storylines, Deadline has confirmed.

The fourth season was cut short by three episodes due to the Covid-19 production shutdown, preventing closure on the storylines for both characters.

Jumbo said at the time of her departure that she hoped to return to conclude her character Lucca’s storyline.

“Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that,” Jumbo said last year.

Lindo, who played Adrian Boseman on the legal drama, announced ahead of Season 4 that he would be leaving at the end of that season to headline the potential ABC series Harlem’s Kitchen.

“We couldn’t be more grateful that Delroy and Cush will be returning in Season 5 to finish off their arcs,” series creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement to Deadline. “We adore the actors and their characters, and are delighted to give the audience a chance to say a proper goodbye.”



The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Audra McDonald.

The Kings serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The Good Fight is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report the news.