‘The Girl Who Believes In Miracles’ Continues Strong Performance After Debut; Indian Films ‘Vakeel Saab’, ‘Karnan’ Post Best Per Screen Numbers At Specialty Box Office

(Interactive chart with estimates below)

This week, Atlas Entertainment’s The Girl Who Believes in Miracles grew to 900 runs in 175 markets (up from 640 runs in 154 markets) as it tallies its weekend best at $604,000 with its cumulative box office total doubling to $1,326,000. In its second weekend, the Rich Correll-directed drama posts the best numbers for this weekend’s specialty box office.

Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate’s The Courier dropped 26% on Friday as it finished with a $437K weekend. Its box office total stands at $4,908,000.

Independent Indian features Vakeel Saab and Karnan made solid performances in their markets grabbing the highest per screen averages of any films in the specialty box office. Both movies averaged at or above $1,000 per screen, far outperforming any other film on the list.

Two new films debuted this weekend: horror flick Held (Magnet Releasing) and Moffie (IFC), a scathing take on the toxic masculinity of the South African apartheid. Held posted an estimated $47,000 across 132 screens while Moffie did approximately $14,000 on 51 screens.

Saban Films’ Wrong Turn continues to perform at the specialty B.O. with an estimated $35,000 on a humble 48 screens, tallying $1,064,000.

Academy Award-nominated holdovers Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) and Minari (A24) posted slightly weaker performances this week but still show promise. If they continue to do well, we might see Promising Young Woman and Minari cross the $7M and $3M cume, respectively.