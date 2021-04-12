‘The Freak Brothers’: Andrea Savage & La La Anthony Join Animated Series As Lionsgate Boards Adaptation Of Cult Comic Starring Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson & Tiffany Haddish

EXCLUSIVE: The Freak Brothers animated series adaptation is moving ahead with Andrea Savage and La La Anthony the latest names to join the project as well as Lionsgate coming on board.

The series, which is based on The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, the 1960s underground cult comic created by Gilbert Shelton, follows three stoner characters who, after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, are transported 50 years into the future to 2020 bringing their ’60s San Francisco attitude to the modern world.

Woody Harrelson voices laid-back Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek, John Goodman voices man-child Fat Freddy Freekowtski, and Pete Davidson voices paranoid Phineas T. Phreakers. Tiffany Haddish also features as Kitty, alongside Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson, who play Chuck and Charlie, a couple of weed savants always looking for the next side-hustle with hearts of gold hidden beneath their unwashed exteriors.

I’m Sorry creator and star Savage voices Harper, a no-nonsense tech badass who undoubtedly wears the pants in her household. Former Power star Anthony voices Gretchen, a social-advocate lawyer who is the more idealistic and compassionate younger sister of Harper. Rapper ScHoolboy Q voices an animated version of himself who finds himself surrounded by the Freaks, and Futurama’s Phil LaMarr also features.

Lionsgate has partnered with WTG Enterprises, which owns the IP of the comic and WTG’s Courtney Solomon (Cake) and Mark Canton (Power) exec produce alongside King of the Hill and American Dad!’s Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland, who are writing and showrunners. Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski also exec produce the series, whose pilot episode was written by Daniel Lehrer and Jeremy Lehrer-Graiwer. Lionsgate handles global distribution rights.

Starburns Industries and Pure Imagination Studios, the studios behind Rick & Morty, handled the animation of the eight-episode first season, which already has wrapped production. It does not yet have a broadcaster or streamer attached.

Said Harrelson: “This show is really funny, it’s pure entertainment. If you’re a stoner it’s probably a little funnier, but either way it’s a great ride.” Pete Davidson added, “When you can do a cartoon about weed, you do it. Then you wake up the next day and call your team and make sure you weren’t high and this is a real thing.”

Added Goodman: “I started reading The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers in the late 60’s, and as soon as I had enough money I started collecting them. I’d stay up very late at night reading them…and sometimes into the next morning.”

Anthony said: “I have been into cartoons and animation for as long as I can remember and have dreamed of having the opportunity to voice an animated series. And to share the screen with some of the greatest comedians of our time is amazing. I’m excited to be a part of this project and can’t wait for fans to see the show.”

Said Haddish: “I’ve always wanted to play a pussy. There’s nothing funny about recording in a closet, I’ve never wanted to be in the closet and I try to live my life outside of it.”

Added Solomon and Canton: “We’re delighted to continue our extraordinary relationship with the Lionsgate family. It’s great to have a partner like Lionsgate on board for the ride as we’ve got an incredible cast and are confident that audiences everywhere will love the Freaks.”

Said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer: “We’re thrilled to partner with some of the best writers and producers in adult animation and the perfect cast to recapture the subversive underground vibe of the original ’60s comic series with characters and story lines that are just as funny, relevant and watchable today. Just as the comics resonated with readers around the world, audiences will want to tune into the wild, boundary-pushing adventures of this group of remarkably human misfits time after time.”

Savage is represented by Sara Leeb of CAA and Gretchen Rush of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hobreman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP. Anthony is represented by Jennifer Merlino of Untitled Entertainment and Renee Farrell of Rosenfeld, Meyer and Susman and Rachel Artmont of UTA. The deals were negotiated by Ian Brereton on behalf of WTG Enterprises.