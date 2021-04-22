‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Climbs To No. 3 On Nielsen Streaming Chart; Netflix Shows Movie Mojo

Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the newly christened Captain America on Marvel/Disney+'s 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

The first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landed the Marvel series for Disney+ the No. 3 spot on the Nielsen U.S. streaming chart.

While total viewing of 628 million minutes from March 22 to 28 didn’t equal mainstays NCIS and Criminal Minds, the first two episodes are already at the level Marvel’s WandaVision was a month into its run. It improved from the No. 6 spot last week, with the premiere racking up 495 million minutes of viewing.

While Disney+ launched in November 2019, Marvel did not start contributing series to the service until this year. Unlike Netflix, Disney has generally released series one episode at a time, giving them time to build buzz and viewers.

Netflix, in addition to dominating the top 10 as usual, made its mark on Nielsen’s movie-specific list. Seeing the fruit of its efforts to ramp up its movie output, the streaming leader owned the top four spots. Bad Trip, Yes Day, Deadly Illusions and documentary Operation Varsity Blues pulled in between 227 million and 308 million minutes of viewing apiece. Netflix also finished with seven of the top 10 titles, with Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video releasing the remaining three.

Hulu made its first appearance on Nielsen’s top 10 ranking of originals, with 16 episodes of animated series Solar Opposites generating 196 million viewing minutes.

Nielsen’s weekly lists measure total streaming minutes via a TV set, meaning mobile viewing is not counted. The report incorporates a significant delay, by arrangement with the streaming providers. Nielsen announced today it is bulking up its streaming measurement offerings, adding a more comprehensive set of tools to show market share and other viewing across 10 services. The weekly content rankings will continue.

Below is the overall top 10, with number of episodes and total viewing minutes. Except for Falcon, all titles are on Netflix.

NCIS – 353 episodes, 725M minutes of viewing

Criminal Minds – 307 eps., 656M min.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 2 eps., 628M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 368 eps., 610M min.

Cocomelon – 6 eps., 599M min.

Heartland – 158 eps., 453M min.

The Irregulars – 8 eps., 424M min.

Schitt’s Creek – 80 eps., 402M min.

Ginny & Georgia – 10 eps., 390M min.

Who Killed Sara – 10 eps., 363M min.