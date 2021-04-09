‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Clé Bennett Signs With Hyperion

EXCLUSIVE: Clé Bennett, who can currently be seen playing Lemar Hoskins a.k.a Battlestar in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has signed with Hyperion for agency representation.

Before landing the key Marvel role, Bennett recurred on the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning drama series The Man in the High Castle, as well as The Tick, the Showtime series, Homeland, and NBC’s Heroes Reborn. He’s won two Gemini Awards for his performance in HBO Canada’s The Line as well as the CBC miniseries, Guns.

His film credits include Jigsaw, the eighth installment in the Saw film series, and the Lionsgate action comedy, Lucky Day.

Bennett continues to be managed by Mosaic.