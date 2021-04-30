The Dreamies Gaming Awards Honor ‘Hades’ As ‘Mind-Melting’ Winner

Gaming company DreamHack has announced the full list of winners at today’s second annual “The Dreamies” Award Show, with multiple award-winner Hades taking home the event’s top honor.

The awards covered 20 Gaming categories and 10 Community categories, honoring last year’s games with the most impressive visuals, development, and design.

The show featured music performances by Eskimo Callboy and Cane Hill; an animation world premiere by RockSoftCookie; character transformation by Djarii; Faces of the New G4; and special talent and presenters from across the gaming world, all streamed live globally via Twitch and later on demand via YouTube.

“DreamHack creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through the gaming lifestyle experience,” said Justin Burnham, VP of creative for DreamHack. “We are so happy to bestow Dreamie love on the very best in global gaming through our distinctly-colorful, music-infused, uniquely-broadcast way. All of us at DreamHack are immensely proud of this live streamed production of ‘The Dreamies’. We especially want to congratulate all of our esteemed winners and nominees, and to thank our ever-engaged community for their tremendous support.”

Related Story BAFTA Games Awards: Supergiant Games' 'Hades' Takes Home Top Prize - Complete Winners List

The multiple Award winners included Hades by Supergiant Games (two awards — Mind Melting and Adrenalized Action); and The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment (two awards — Emotionally Explosive and Compelling Character)

Other winners at the show:

● Mind Melting – “Hades” / Supergiant Games

○ Awarded to the most mind blowing of video games

● Wait Worthy – “Crusader Kings III” / Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive

○ Awarded to the best game that made us wait a bit for release

● Satisfying Sequel – “DOOM Eternal” / id Software / Bethesda Softworks

○ Goes to the best sequel, bonus points if it beats the original

● Innovative Ideas – “Dreams” / Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

○ Goes to the game that did something new and refreshing (AND made it work)

● Remarkably Replayable – “Valorant” / Riot Games

○ Awarded to the game that we just couldn’t stop playing again and again

● Early Engagement – “Phasmophobia” / Kinetic Games

○ For the best early access game (otherwise known as released but expect some bugs)

● Refreshing Revive – “Demon’s Souls” / Bluepoint Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

○ For the best remaster and/or remake out there

● Daringly Dramatic – “OMORI” / OMOCAT LLC

○ This goes to the game that caused the biggest reaction and discussion in the community

● Ultimate Update – “World of Warcraft: Shadowlands” / Blizzard Entertainment

○ Sometimes, you can’t beat the classics, especially when they come with updates

● Captivating Co-op – “Deep Rock Galactic” / Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

○ Recognizing the game that makes you actually accept that party invite request

● Adrenalized Action – “Hades” / Supergiant Games

○ Adrenaline. Explosions. Non stop fighting. Whether delivered by swords, tanks, or covert agents, these games deliver all the action

● Hilarious Humor – “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” / Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA

○ Awarded to the best game that just makes you laugh

● Absolutely Adorable – “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” / Mediatonic / Devolver Digital

○ For the games that are cuter than puppies. Or ones that have in game puppies. That works too.

● Rage Ready – “Nioh 2” / Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment

○ Beware anything fragile in the area, these games result in pure rage that could be dangerous for them!

● Luscious Loot – “Risk of Rain 2” / Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing

○ Awarded to the best looter of the lot with the greatest bounties to be found

● Hellish Horror – “Visage” / SadSquare Studio

○ For the game that deprives us of the most sleep

● Compelling Character – Abby Anderson in “The Last of Us Part II” / Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

○ For the fictional creations t-hat impressed us the most

● Awesome Audio – “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” / Moon Studios GmbH / Xbox Game Studios

○ Recognizing the games with a soundtrack that just can’t be beat

● Heavy Horsepower – “Microsoft Flight Simulator” / Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios

○ Rev those engines, trim the sails, or saddle up in these transportation driven titles

● Emotionally Explosive – “The Last of Us Part II” / Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

○ For the game that made you feel something. What that something is… well that’s flexible

COMMUNITY CATEGORIES

Earlier this year, the public helped submit nominations for “The Dreamies” Community categories online (dreamhack.com/dreamies). Leading up to the Awards today, fans were also able to vote on their favorite community nominees via a series of polls on DreamHack’s Twitter, affording them a deciding voice on ten of this year’s winners.

The winners in the 10 Community categories are:

● Best Gaming Charity Initiative – Able Gamers

● Best Awareness Gaming Influencer – Halfcoordinated

● Best Variety Streamer – PyrionFlax

● Best Musical Content Creator – Matt Heafy

● Best DreamHack Clip – DreamHack Masters Winter

● Best DreamHack Host – Sheever

● Best DreamHack Caster – ODPixel

● Best Cosplay Resource – KamuiCosplay

● Best DreamHack Esports Event – DreamHack Masters Spring

● Purely AAAmazing Community Managers – Timthetatman and @Wipz