The CW Sets Summer Premieres For Final ‘Supergirl’ Season, ‘DC’s Stargirl’, ‘Roswell, NM’ & More; ‘Riverdale’ Moves To August

The CW has made its summer plans. The network today set premiere dates for new seasons of series including DC’s Stargirl, Masters of Illusion and Roswell, New Mexico, among others, and announced a new date for Riverdale‘s return. It also set the final sixth season of Supergirl to launch in August.

Also landing premiere dates today are the returns of Dead Pixels, Coroner, Burden of Truth; new episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; and the U.S. broadcast premiere of What We Do in the Shadows spinoff series Wellington Paranormal. See the full schedule below.

The Season 3 bow of In the Dark moves back two weeks from Wednesday, June 9, to June 23.

Sky’s horror-comedy Wellington Paranormal will debut with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11. It will be paired as of the following week with Season 2 of Britcom Dead Pixels.

Canadian procedural Coroner returns for its third season at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and the fourth and final season of legal drama Burden of Truth will precede it at 8 p.m. starting August 19.

Season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico launches Monday, July 26, and DC’s Stargirl arrives for Season 2 on Tuesday, August 10.

Meanwhile, Riverdale returns from its hiatus on Wednesday, August 11, for the remainder of its fifth season. That’s a new premiere date for the Archie Comics offshoot, which had been set for July 7.

Magic series Masters of Illusion will begin its new season with two episodes starting at 8 p.m. Friday, August 13.

Here is the CW’s summer schedule:

Wednesday, June 23

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (New Season 2 premiere date)

Sunday, July 11

8-9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6B premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. Wellington Paranormal (Series premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Wellington Paranormal (Original episode)

Thursday, July 15

8-9 p.m. Walker (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Coroner (Season 3 premiere)

Sunday, July 18

8-9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. Wellington Paranormal (Original episode)

9:30-10 p.m. Dead Pixels (Season 2 premiere)

Monday, July 26

8-9 p.m. Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3 premiere)

9-10 p.m. The Republic of Sarah (Original episode)

Tuesday, August 10

8-9 p.m. DC’s Stargirl (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. Superman & Lois (Original episode)

Wednesday, August 11

8-9 p.m. Riverdale (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (Original episode)

Friday, August 13

8-8:30 p.m. Masters of Illusion (Season 7 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Masters of Illusion (Encore episode)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Original episode)

Thursday, August 19

8-9 p.m. Burden of Truth (Season 4 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Coroner (Original episode)

Tuesday, August 24

8-9 p.m. DC’s Stargirl (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Supergirl (Original episode)