‘The Crown’ Continues Winning Streak At SAG Awards, Netflix Series Scores Outstanding Ensemble

Netflix’s The Crown continues to add more jewels to its award season scepter. On Sunday night, the royal family drama scored two trophies at the 27th annual SAG Awards including Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for Gillian Anderson.

“Thank you Peter Morgan for writing so many lovely parts, we all loved it, let’s do it again,” said Olivia Colman upon accepting the award for Outstanding Ensemble on behalf of the cast. The actress went on to thank the national health service “during this very peculiar year”. She added, “We’re very lucky in the UK to have you.”

This marks the second year in a row that The Crown won for Outstanding Ensemble. For Anderson, this is her third SAG Award. She previously won in the same category of Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Dana Scully in The X-Files in 1996 and in 1997.

The SAG Award wins come fresh off of The Crown’s wins at the Golden Globes. The drama won four trophies at the Globes including Best Actor for Josh O’Connor and Best Actress for Emma Corrin. Anderson won for Best Supporting Actress. The Crown also won the trophy for Best TV Series – Drama.

 

