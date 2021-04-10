‘The Crown’ Actors Who Played Prince Philip Send Condolences To Royal Family

Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, who both played Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown, have reacted to his death on Friday.

In a statement to Today, Matt Smith said, “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap — it won’t be the same without you.”

Tobias Menzies tweeted his reaction. “If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare. ‘O good old man! how well in thee appears. The constant service of the antique world…’ RIP.”