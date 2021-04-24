‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Finale Scores MTV Franchise’s Best Demo Share In 15 Years; Watch Exclusive Clip From Reunion Special

The season finale of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents scored a 1.12 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day rating and 5.2 share, marking the popular reality franchise’s highest rated episode in over one year and the best share in 15 years. The finale’s total L+SD viewership was 990K.

The 36th season averaged a .94 demo rating, making Double Agents one of the highest rated seasons in the past 8 years, and a 4.26 share, the highest in more than 13 years. The season’s total viewers average was 891K, one of the highest in the last six years. The Challenge: Double Agents totaled over 3.6M social interactions (up +50% vs Season 35), ranking as the #2 most social competition reality show on cable only behind RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Here is a clip from Part 1 of the upcoming The Challenge: Double Agents reunion on April 28, which dissects Fessy and Tori’s relationship.