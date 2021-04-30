‘The Brothers Garcia’ Sequel Series Ordered By HBO Max; Six Core Cast Members Returning

The Garcia family is reuniting. HBO Max has given a 10-episode order to The Garcias, a sequel to Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom The Brothers Garcia, Deadline has confirmed.

The new series hails from New Cadence Productions, the banner founded by Brothers Garcia co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez.

The original series, billed as the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team, revolved around the Garcia family, narrated by Larry, the adult version of one of the family’s sons. Larry recounts his life alongside George, Carlos, and Lorena (his two brothers and twin sister, respectively), and the way they deal with everyday problems such as school, work, growing up, and all living in one house in San Antonio, Texas.

The Brothers Garcia aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2000 to 2004.

The new version finds the Garcia children as adults and gathering with their parents for a three-month summer vacation in a fancy beach house. All six core cast members — Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez, Vaneza Pitynski — are set to reprise their roles.

The sequel series was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub Variety.