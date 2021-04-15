‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Reina Hardesty As Lead For Amazon

Brockmire alumna Reina Hardesty is set as a lead in Amazon’s college-set spinoff of The Boys, which is nearing a formal green light.

She will play a young superhero in the show, joining previously cast Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway, who play fellow young superheroes.

Written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International). It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The spinoff is from the entities behind the original series: Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Rosenberg will serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson also executive produce. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz serve as co-executive producers.

Based on the bestselling comic by Ennis and Robertson, The Boys is heading into its third season on Prime Video.

Hardesty recently starred as Brockmire’s daughter in the final season of IFC’s acclaimed series Brockmire opposite Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. She was cast as the lead in the First Daughter-themed CW pilot Maverick for Fake Empire, which was shuttered by Covid. Hardesty has recurred on The CW’s The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Crackle’s StartUp. She’s repped by Gersh, Authentic, and Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.