‘The Borrowers’ Reboot From Universal & Working Title In Works; Conrad Vernon In Talks To Direct Patrick Burleigh Script

The Borrowers
Everett/Polygram

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Working Title have an updated feature version of The Borrowers in development, based on the Mary Norton book series of the same name. Sausage Party and The Addams Family filmmaker Conrad Vernon is in talks to helm off a screenplay by Patrick Burleigh.

Vernon AP

The Borrowers is an action adventure that follows a family of tiny people who live secretly in the walls and floors of an English house and “borrow” from the big people in order to survive. Working Title and Polygram, which was later absorbed by Universal in 1998, originally released a live-action feature adaptation in 1997 starring John Goodman and Jim Broadbent, and directed by Peter Hewitt. The pic grossed close to $23 million at the domestic box office. Similar to the first movie, the new version will be a live-action take, I hear.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing. Alexandra Loewy, president of U.S. Film for Working Title, will oversee development on the project on behalf of Working Title with SEVP of Production Erik Baiers and VP Production Lexi Barta on behalf of Universal.

Burleigh recently wrote Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway which is scheduled for release June 18. The scribe recently wrote on Marvel’s Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, with writing credits still being determined. That pic is set for release on November 5.

Vernon’s combined feature directing credits of The Addams Family, Sausage Party, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Monsters vs. Aliens and Shrek 2 have grossed more than $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Burleigh is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Vernon is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Weintraub Tobin.

