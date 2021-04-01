‘The Bachelor’s Nick Viall To Launch Podcast Network With Kast Media

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall, a former star of ABC’s The Bachelor, has signed a deal with podcast production company Kast Media to launch his owned audio network.

Under the multi-year deal, he will launch Viall Media Files Media Group, under which he will release his weekly series The Viall Files.

The Speechless actor will create and develop a slate of podcast programming and the expansion will include the development of shows across multiple genres, including dating/relationships, pop-culture news and sports. He will host select shows and produce others.

The Viall Files discusses relationships and provides real and unfiltered dating advice. Weekly celebrity guests featured in the audio series have included Chrishell Stause, Justin Long, Garcelle Beauvais, Nikki Glaser, Jason Ritter and January Jones. The series often features recaps and insider insight from the latest in Bachelor Nation.

“With the formation of Viall Files Media Group I am eager to continue the growth of my show The Viall Files, while developing more podcast programming and continuing to leverage the resources available to me through my partnership with Kast Media,” he said. “I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the past two years with my existing show and I can’t wait to expand to other areas that are of personal interest to me, while also partnering with top tier talent to help bring their podcast vision to life within my new network.”

Kast Media founder and CEO Colin Thomson added, ““Kast is excited to expand its partnership with Nick Viall. We’re looking forward to continuing to support Nick in his vision for The Viall Files and beyond, and to amplifying Nick’s uniquely compelling voice in podcasting.”

Viall is represented by UTA, Byron Ashley of Settebello Entertainment and Matt Rosen of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.