‘The 100’ Alum Eliza Taylor Signs With Verve; Sets Next Project

EXCLUSIVE: Eliza Taylor, who starred as the lead on the CW series The 100 for seven seasons, has signed with Verve for representation and lined up her next project.

Taylor got her start on the star-making Australian series Neighbours and will return to her native country for her next project It Only Takes A Night. In addition to playing the lead in the feature, Taylor will also serve as executive producer for the first time on the project.

The film follows four best friends on a girl’s night out, who end up on a path none of them expected and find out it really does only take one night to change your life.

While the film will be set in London, it will actually be shot in Perth, Australia, taking advantage of the countries lack of COVID-19 closures as well as placing Australian talent in front of and behind the camera. “I am so humbled to have the opportunity to produce a film that not only elevates female voices but showcases Australian actors and film makers,” said Taylor.

Callan Durlik will make his directing debut, having also penned the script. Durlik most recently penned The Naked Wanderer starring John Cleese. Produced by Durlik and Josh Horneman of Rookies Ambush, Megan Wynn of Wynn Media and Kara Pisconeri of Star Shadow Media. The film will also star George Pullar, Sana’a Shaik, Arielle Carver-O’Neill, Charles Grounds, and Jaime Ureta.

Taylor’s feature credits include the indie thriller Thumper opposite Pablo Schreiber and Lena Headey. She was also seen as the lead in the Netflix holiday rom-com Christmas Inheritance and in Roger Donaldson’s action-thriller The November Man alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Taylor continues to be managed by Fourward and repped by Active Artists Management in Australia.