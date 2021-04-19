You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘That Damn Michael Che’: HBO Max Unveils First-Look At ‘SNL’ Star’s Sketch Show — Watch

We’re getting the first look at That Damn Michael Che, HBO Max’s upcoming six-part comedy series featuring the Saturday Night Live star, from Che, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Television.

That Damn Michael Che uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Michael’s perspective. It features SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost, along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

That Damn Michael Che is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point with Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez serving as executive producers.

That Damn Michael Che premieres May 6 on HBO Max.

