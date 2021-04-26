‘Tenet’ VFX Team Takes Home Best Visual Effects Oscar; Thanks Christopher Nolan For ‘Amazing Opportunities’

In a year lacking VFX-heavy films, Warner Bros. Tenet, one of the few tentpoles to bow in 2021 stood alone in the end by taking home the Oscar for best Visual Effects. Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action pic beat out Netflix’s Midnight Sky, which seemed like the favorite as it took home the honor at the VES honors.

Accepting the award from presenter Steven Yeun was Tenet’s VFX team that included Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher. It was the films first win of the night. Being the only member at Union Station in Los Angeles, Fisher, who also won an Oscar for his work on Nolan’s Interstellar as well and thanked several members of the below-the-line crew but in the end it was Nolan who he said deserved all the praise.

“It all goes back to our director Christopher Nolan,” Fisher said. “He leads us all and gives us incredible opportunities to do amazing things.”

Besides Midnight Sky, the film also beat a number of Disney films that include Mulan and The One And Only Ivan as well as Paramount’s Love And Monsters.

Check out Fisher’s acceptance speech, on behalf of the Tenet VFX team, above. His appearance backstage can be found below.