Television Academy Unveils Inaugural College Television Summit; Sets Dates For Free, Virtual Event

The Television Academy will host its first-ever College Television Summit, a three-day virtual event free to 1,000 media arts college students.

Set to run from May 3 to 5, the summit will provide students with 10 educational and professional development sessions with renowned Hollywood producers, executives and talent for students enrolled in media programs at two- and four-year colleges.

Participants will engage in discussions with industry figures including the creative team from Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis and Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The event will also feature a discussion on how to launch a career in reality television with Snap Inc. head of unscripted originals Jill Dickerson and 44 Blue Productions CEO Stephanie Drachkovitch.

Students will gain insight into the creative process for various genres of programming and learn how to prepare for and build careers in television. They will also learn about Starz’s #TakeTheLead initiative. Participating students can also experience the Foundation’s first in its series of public events for this year: The Power of TV: #RepresentationMatters, which examines the representation of marginalized communities on television.

“This is a milestone moment for our medium, enabling us to reach more students across the U.S. than we ever thought possible,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Media students from all backgrounds will gain valuable knowledge and advice on careers in the industry—free of charge—from Hollywood professionals who wouldn’t normally be available to them.”

Registration is free for students nationwide enrolled in media programs with valid ID. To register, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cts/ register.