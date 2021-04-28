You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ted Cruz Picks A Twitter Fight With Trevor Noah — And Jon Stewart Settles It

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was not a fan of a Tuesday Daily Show segment and he let host Trevor Noah know it.

The bit was about Congressional reapportionment due to population shifts in the U.S. Those shifts are causing New York to lose a U.S. House seat while Texas picks up two. Noah made no mention of Cruz, but the congressman nevertheless felt the need to respond.

“Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are,” wrote Cruz. “Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.”

Noah went right for Cruz’s soft parts in his rejoinder saying, “Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun.”

Cruz, like most hecklers, sought to tell the comedian he wasn’t funny. “I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when The Daily Show was funny.”

Unfortunately for the Senator, the world’s top authority on funny Daily Show eras weighed in, supporting Noah. In the comments, former host Jon Stewart replied to Cruz’s “I remember when” with, “Ummm…you remember last night?? Bravo.”

And speaking of wearing scorn with pride, Noah then reminded Cruz that the Senator may have lost his claim to pride when he supported then-candidate Donald Trump after Trump insulted Cruz’s wife.

“And with that,” tweeted Noah, “Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly.”

