Taylor Simone Ledward Accepts SAG Award For Chadwick Boseman With Words Of Hope: “Be A Crusader”

Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
David Lee/Netflix

Taylor Simone Ledward has been graciously accepting awards on behalf of her late, great husband Chadwick Boseman — and Sunday night was no exception.

During the 27th annual SAG Awards, Boseman posthumously won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. When Ledward accepted the award during the virtual ceremony, she was just as gracious on her husband’s behalf just as she has been every step of the way during this awards season.

“Thank you God. Thank you Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. Thank you August Wilson. Thank you George C. Wolfe, Denzel, Todd Black, Ruben Santiago….thank you Viola,” she said.

She continued: “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.”

“That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you Screen Actors, thank you Chadwick. Thank you,” she concluded.

Boseman continues to garner praise for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He recently won a Golden Globe for his performance. He also received the Tribute Award at the Gotham Awards. He also took home trophies at the NAACP Image Awards for his performances in Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods. Boseman’s role in Ma Rainey also earned him an Oscar nom for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

