The Film That Lit My Fuse: ‘Stowaway’ & ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Kendrick
Taylor Kitsch Deals With The Band That Wouldn’t Leave Via Instagram

Paramount Network

Taylor Kitsch used to like the Friday Night Lights. Now that he’s older, things have changed, and he needs his rest before work. That’s particularly a problem when some friends that won’t leave come to visit.

Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights and has starred in X-men Origins: Wolverine, Waco and HBO’s True Detective, posted to Instagram today about his problem with the Los Angeles rock band Dirty Honey.

Enlisting his Friday Night Lights bud Derek Phillips, a haggard Kitsch shows what happens when the pandemic quarantine gets out of hand and causes some musicians to go a bit stir-crazy.

