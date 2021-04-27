Swedish Film Institute CEO Stepping Down After 10 Years; Louxor Films Inks Deal With Viewpark – Global Briefs

Swedish Film Institute Chief Leaving

Anna Serner, CEO of the Swedish Film Institute, is leaving her position after a decade in the role. The long-standing exec has overseen a pivotal period for the org, with the industry undergoing seismic changes during her 10 years at the helm, including the #MeToo movement. Serner notably launched the 50/50by2020 initiative in 2016, which has since been adopted by orgs and festivals around the world and continues to evolve as the fight for equality rolls on. Under her tenure, Sweden has produced noted films by filmmakers including Amanda Kernell, Ruben Östlund, and Roy Andersson. She will stay in her role until the end of October this year, when a successor will be appointed. “During these past ten years a lot has happend within the film industry,” said Serner. “I have been invited to so many conversations and meetings all over the world. We all have the same challenges and we have so much to learn from each other. There has been a blend of everything from Mogul speaker at TIFF, hosting five Ministers on stage at Cannes, speaking at LGBTQ+ festival Side-By-Side in St Petersburg and meeting Maori film makers in New Zealand. It has been educative and deeply rewarding. Also, each and every time I have been able to show a Swedish Film, that has blown their minds out’. This has been a privilege.”

Louxor Films Inks Deal With Viewpark

New York-based producer Artisha Mann-Cooper has signed a deal to develop and produce narratives from Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) for U.S. production outfit Viewpark, under her production banner Louxor Films. Viewpark duo Krysanne Katsoolis (The March) and Jack Dalgleish have launched a fund to produce films and series highlighting BIPOC creators and stories. They will dedicate a percentage of the fund to Louxor’s projects. Mann-Cooper and Martin Ngongo are behind Louxor Films. The initial slate from the two companies includes collaborations with producer Darryll C. Scott of Evergreen Valley Productions, the subsidiary of Cedar Park Entertainment. Mann-Cooper’s production credits include Slapface (Cinequest Film Festival Audience award winner), and Bikini Moon, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Milcho Mancheksvi.