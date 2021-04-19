You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
World’s Biggest Soccer Clubs Confirm New Super League Plan
‘Music Man’ Star Sutton Foster Breaks Silence On Producer Scott Rudin’s Broadway “Step Back”

Sutton Foster Everett Collection

Sutton Foster, who is set to co-star in the upcoming $17 million revival of The Music Man on Broadway with Hugh Jackman, made her first public comments about the show’s producer, Scott Rudin, since the controversy over his alleged abusive workplace behavior heated up in recent weeks.

In an Instagram Live video today, Foster, who along with Jackman has been under increasing pressure on social media to speak out on the situation, particularly after Rudin announced yesterday that he would “step back” from Broadway to seek help, said today, “It’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation and the only positive outcome is the one that happened, and I know Hugh feels the same way. I know we’ve both committed to creating an amazing environment for everybody involved.”

“I didn’t feel like I needed to post [about] it…,” Foster said. “I didn’t feel like that was something I needed to do because it becomes like a reactionary thing. For me it was I needed to take a step back and make sure the decision I made was mine and not based on the noise of social media. That’s who I am, that’s my integrity, that’s my spirit. I feel like the only positive outcome is the one that happened.

“I apologize if it seemed like I wasn’t actively trumpeting my feelings but I felt like with the noise I couldn’t get a clear mind…I’m really excited about retuning to Broadway and may we just continue the change and that’s all I’m going to say. It’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation but the only positive outcome is the one that’s happening and I know Hugh feels exactly the same way.”

 

