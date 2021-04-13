‘Superstore’s Lauren Ash Inks Overall Deal With NBCUniversal, Will Write Comedy Pilot

Superstore actor Lauren Ash is staying in business with NBCUniversal after signing an overall deal that includes a commitment for her to write her own comedy pilot.

Ash has struck the cross-platform deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming to develop projects for NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. The pilot commitment comes from Universal Television.

It is the studio’s latest cross-platform overall deal after a similar agreement with Meghan Trainor, who is also developing a comedy for NBC.

Ash just wrapped NBC comedy Superstore, which ended its six-season run in March. She starred opposite America Ferrera and Ben Feldman as Amy Sosa’s best friend and ambitious Cloud 9 manager Dina in the Justin Spitzer-created series.

“I could not be more excited that I get to stay within the NBCU family as I embark on the next chapter of my career,” Ash said. “NBCU has been endlessly supportive of me not only as an actor but also as a creative and I’m beyond humbled and grateful to get the chance to develop my own show under their umbrella this year. I’m deeply proud of the work I did on Superstore and can’t wait to move forward once again with NBCU in this new capacity.”

“Lauren was the first actor we cast in Superstore and she impressed us with her considerable talent during the show’s six season run. With the show ending, we want to help Lauren find her next starring vehicle and we are absolutely thrilled that NBCU will continue to be her home,” added Grace Wu, EVP, Entertainment Content Casting, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Beyond Superstore, Ash has lent her voice Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princess of Power. In October, the actress launched the True Crime and Cocktails podcast with cousin Christy Oxborrow. Ash previously acted alongside Rebel Wilson on ABC’s Super Fun Night. Her additional credits include, Comedy Central’s Another Period, The Disaster Artist, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Lars and the Real Girl. She has also appeared in Dirty Singles, Spun Out and Almost Heroes.

Ash possesses a handful of writing credits for titles including Video on Trial, Facebook of Revelations and Trashy Affair. She wrote the “Gender Reveal” episode for Superstore in 2018.

She is represented by John Sacks, Jason Heyman and Greg McKnight at UTA and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.