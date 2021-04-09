‘Supergirl’: Peta Sergeant Joins Season 6 As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the sixth and final season of the CW’s Supergirl as a new series regular.

Sergeant will play Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp, wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by tragic backstory. She helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of Nyxly’s emotional pain, but helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Season 5 ended with Brainiac (Jesse Rath) ready to sacrifice himself to “bottle” Leviathan. According to the Season 6 logline: “As Brainiac lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (played by guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does.”

Melissa Benoist stars as Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl), along with Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks and Staz Nair.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas) and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl).

Sergeant heavily recurred in the John Singleton-produced FX series Snowfall. She also starred in the Hulu series Castle Rock and recurred on the CW series The Originals and ABC’s Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, among numerous other credits.