Sunset Boulevard Near Fairfax Shut Down After Police Involved Shooting

NBC-TV

One of Hollywood’s major thoroughfares was shut down on Saturday afternoon in both directions after a police shooting.

A newschopper from NBC-TV was over the scene at Sunset and Fairfax and appeared to show a body with blood on the street. Police were swarming the scene.

The scene also showed a black vehicle in contact with a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle. The LAPD unit had a damaged driver’s side window.

LAPID confirmed the shooting but had no details on what happened or possible injuries.

Hollywood is busy today with several demonstrations going on for the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genoide.

Deadline will update the story as it develops.

