Sunday Burquest, Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dies At 50 After Cancer Battle

Survivor star Sunday Burquest has passed after her latest bout with cancer. She was 50.

The former contestant had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. Though becoming cancer-free after several surgeries and treatment, she received a second cancer diagnosis about a year ago. Doctors revealed she had months to live after discovering Burquest had esophageal and ovarian cancers.

Her daughter, Kennedy Burquest, confirmed she had passed today via Instagram and posted a touching tribute to her late mother.

“To my unbelievably beautiful mama, thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That’s something you did so well. It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid. But I know you’re watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you. I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon,” Kennedy wrote.

Burquest made her name on the 33rd season of CBS’s Survivor. The season was nicknamed “Millennials vs. Gen X”, featuring 10 contestants born before 1982 and 10 born after 1984. By the end of her run, she ended up in 7th place. Burquest garnered the respect of others by eventually making her way into the Millennial tribe despite starting in the older cohort.

She made her Survivor debut after clearing medical examinations from her first cancer diagnosis.

Burquest is survived by her husband and four children.