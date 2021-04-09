Summer Camp Comedy From Lauren Herstik & Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is heading to summer camp. The streaming service has put in development a half-hour comedy series set at a summer camp from Peabody Award-winning writer Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives.

Written by Herstik, the untitled project revolves around four lifelong “Camp Friends” during their highly anticipated CIT (counselor-in-training) summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live ten months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear an oath to do whatever it takes for their friendship to survive.

Goodman will executive produce via his Invisible Narratives.

Herstik was most recently staffed on Pearson for USA Network, and previously wrote on Netflix’s American Vandal, earning her a WGA Award nomination as well as a Peabody Award. She directed a documentary short, Hide, based on her LA Weekly cover story about 10 female taxidermists at the World taxidermy championships. As a journalist, her work has been featured at LA Weekly and The New York Times, among others. Herstik is repped by Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.

Goodman founded entertainment micro-studio Invisible Narratives to address the generational shift in how Gen Z audiences consume content. Other projects currently in development at Invisible Narratives include features with influencers and social media stars Larray, Laura Cleary, and a sequel to last year’s psychological thriller Crimson with FaZe Clan. Invisible Narratives also produced and sold pandemic thriller Songbird to STX last year, a co-production with Michael Bay starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, KJ Apa, Bradley Whitford, and Sofia Carson.