Sugar Baby Comedy In The Works At HBO From Emma Seligman & Adam McKay

HBO is developing a comedy set in the world of a sugar baby – where an older person dates a younger person with the promise of money and gifts.

Sugar comes from Canadian filmmaker Emma Seligman and Adam McKay and his Hyperobject Industries production company.

The half-hour project follows a young woman in New York who balances her neurotic Jewish family with her life as a college sugar baby.

It is timely given the news about a certain Congressman from a certain southern state.

Seligman will write and direct the pilot and will exec produce alongside McKay and Hyperobject Industries’ Betsy Koch.

Seligman is behind Shiva Baby, which was a SXSW short film that she adapted into a feature film starring Rachel Sennott, Polly Draper, Dianna Agron, Molly Gordon, Fred Melamed and Danny Deferrari. The film was released by Utopia on April. She is also co-writing feature film Bottoms, about two unpopular queer girls who start a fight club to have sex before they graduate, with Sennott for Orion Pictures that is being produced by Brownstone Production’s Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small.

It is McKay and Hyperobject Industries’ latest project at HBO. The Big Short director, who is an exec producer on Succession, is behind the network’s 1980s Los Angeles Lakers series and a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s upcoming book as well as a limited series based on Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite.

He also exec produced recent HBO documentaries Q: Into the Storm and 537 Votes.

Seligman is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners and McKay is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.