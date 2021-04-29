STXfilms Promotes Keri Moore To President of Marketing

In the wake of STXfilms co-President of Marketing Alissa Grayson heading to Warner Bros as their new EVP of Global Publicity, the studio has raised Keri Moore to President of Marketing.

Moore has overseen Creative Advertising and Brand Development for STXfilms since the studio’s launch and, most recently served as EVP, a post she has held since 2017. She has overseen creative advertising on all STX releases including Hustlers, The Upside, The Gentlemen, The Gift, I Feel Pretty, Den of Thieves, The Edge of Seventeen, Molly’s Game, the Bad Moms franchise, and more recently the STX hit Greenland, which opened #1 in 29 international markets and the award season favorite The Mauritanian.

Moore is currently overseeing marketing for a slate including Queenpins, starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Walter Hauser; a new action-comedy directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; The Marsh King’s Daughter, starring Daisy Ridley, American Sole, starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Offset, and Bad Bunny; The Godmother, starring Jennifer Lopez; Muscle, starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray, and Violence of Action, starring Chris Pine.

“Keri has been with STX since the beginning and is incredibly deserving of this expanded role,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.. “She’s smart, creative, strategic, and exceptionally hard working and she is enormously well-respected by filmmakers and peers. I’m thrilled that we’re able to recognize her many contributions to our overall success with this well deserved promotion.”

“I feel extraordinarily fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented, creative, passionate marketing group,” said Moore, “and I look forward to collaborating further with the team in this new role. Adam’s trust and support, both throughout my career and in particular these past six years at STX have been invaluable as we have worked to forge lasting partnerships with some of the best filmmakers in the business while developing engaging and authentic marketing materials that communicate their visions to a global audience. In just a few short years, STX has established itself as a force in the industry and I could not be more honored to help share its upcoming slate with audiences everywhere.”

Prior to STX, Moore previously held senior creative positions at major studios including Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures in addition to working at premiere creative advertising agencies such as Open Road and Aspect Ratio. Her feature credits as a marketing maven include Sherlock Holmes, the Oscar nominated Seabiscuit, Mamma Mia, Valentine’s Day, The Incredible Hulk, American Wedding, Baby Mama and countless others. Moore most notably spearheaded the campaigns for Universal’s Bourne franchise.