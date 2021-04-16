Storied Media Group Signs Pulitzer Prize-Winning The Marshall Project

EXCLUSIVE: Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit newsroom The Marshall Project has closed a deal with Storied Media Group for representation of its film and television rights.

Storied Media Group will represent the publisher in the packaging and selling of its acclaimed, critical and timely reporting on the U.S. criminal justice system. SMG will curate the publication’s daily stories, hard-hitting investigative pieces and growing archives, and market the articles to studios, streamers, networks and producers for adaptation worldwide.

The multi award-winning newsroom, founded in 2014 and named after the honorable justice Thurgood Marshall, was created to make an impact through journalism, rendering the criminal justice system more fair, effective, transparent and humane. Its diverse team is composed of some of the country’s leading talents in top-quality investigative and explanatory journalism. The Marshall Project has consistently produced work that has affected real world change. The 2015 series An Unbelievable Story of Rape, a collaboration with ProPublica, was adapted into the hit Netflix miniseries Unbelievable.

“The Marshall Project is excited to embark on this new collaboration with Storied Media Group,” said Susan Chira, Editor-in-Chief of The Marshall Project. “We are looking forward to exploring all the ways that our journalism can be extended through film and documentary adaptation. We hope this new partnership will allow viewers to better understand some of the harsh realities of our justice system.”

“What impressed us about The Marshall Project is their altruistic spirit and their ability to tell stories that propel the needle towards equality in our broken justice system. They’re the best example of journalism used for the greater good and we’re thrilled about the partnership,” said Storied Media Group Founder and CEO Todd Hoffman.

Since its inception, SMG has sold over 200 projects to the film and television community. Upcoming projects based on client IP include season two of Modern Love (Amazon), Alex Gibney’s Crime of the Century (HBO), and Space Launch Live (Discovery). Past projects based on SMG clients’ IP include: Tag (New Line), Clint Eastwood’s The Mule (Warner Bros), Insatiable (Netflix), APB (Fox), The Oath (Crackle), Kodachrome (Netflix), Patriot’s Day (CBS Films), Deepwater Horizon (Lionsgate), American Honey (A24), 36 Hours (Travel Channel).