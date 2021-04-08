Still I Rise Documentary Platform Opens Submissions For Inaugural Fellowship

Still I Rise, a documentary film series and distribution platform that aims to amplify female voices, is launching its inaugural Still I Rise Fellowship. The $50,000 grant will offer $1,000-$5,000 depending on the needs of the project, designed to provided to monetary support to complete a 15- to 30-minute short film within six months.

Along with the cash award, fellows will be able to utilize an online rough-cut lab with peer feedback, workshops and one-on-one mentorship with Still I Rise Films founder and creative director Mimi Chakarova and Hélène Goupil, the 2020-2021 SIR Fellow and producer for the series. Also available will be a MasterClass on distribution and impact led by Liz Manashil, former manager at Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Initiative, and Kristen Fitzpatrick, Managing Director at Field of Vision and former director of acquisition and exhibition at Women Make Movies.

Filmmakers are encouraged to explore mixed media, innovative sound design and fresh ways of telling stories much like the SIR film series, where the focus is on race and migration, exploring the personal experiences of individuals who have overcome adversity and are inspiring others to do the same.

“Since the beginning of my career, the lack of support for women in film has remained evident and fulfilling this need became the very foundation of Still I Rise,” Chakarova said. “Through the fellowship, we are honored to be able to foster talented women through mentorship programs and grants that will inspire the next generation of women filmmakers to make work that matters.

Applications are open now here. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2021.