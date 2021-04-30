Stewie Wants You To Get Covid Vaccine In ‘Family Guy’ Video

Skip to main content
Around this time every year pre-Covid, Family Guy would be sending out their Emmy mailers, campaigning for awards. This year, the venerable Fox animated series is using its huge popularity for another campaign — to get Americans vaccinated for Covid-19.

In a clip that will air during the end credits of Family Guy‘s episode this Sunday, the show is taking one of its most iconic Stewie scenes, featured in the 2006 Season 5 premiere, “Stewie Loves Lois”, giving it a new twist at the end. You can watch the vaccination PSA above, and the original scene below.

The PSA is timely as Family Guy appeals to young viewers who were the subject of controversial recent comments by Joe Rogan on his podcast that young, healthy people do not need a Covid vaccine. His statements were quickly rebuked by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Rogen later walked them back.

 

