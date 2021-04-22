‘The Expanse’s Steven Strait Joins Cast Of Mike Le Han’s Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘Five Below’

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Strait (The Expanse) has been cast in Five Below, a high concept sci-fi thriller to be directed by Mike Le Han (Mrs. Peppercorn’s Magical Reading Room, Hellraiser: Origins).

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is said to be a new take on the meta-human sci-fi genre. Penned by Nick Brown, it will be the first in a franchise of low-budget, high-concept science-fiction films made by Le Han’s newly formed outfit, RedOne Studios. Liam Finn (Two Eyes, Midnight Movie) and Le Han are producing, with production scheduled for early summer. A sequel to Five Below is already in development.

Strait is perhaps best known for his turn as James Holden—captain of the Rocinante frigate—on sci-fi series The Expanse, which is now streaming on Prime Video. Currently filming the final season of that series, the actor has also appeared in Raymond De Felitta’s dramedy City Island, opposite Andy Garcia, and in Starz crime drama Magic City.

Strait is represented by The Gersh Agency and Management 360.