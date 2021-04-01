‘Station Eleven’: Daniel Zovatto & Lori Petty Join HBO Max Limited Series, Quartet Set To Recur

Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) and Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black) are set as series regulars in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic limited drama series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel. Andy McQueen (Books of Blood), David Cross (Arrested Development), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars) and Julian Obradors (Mayans, M.C.) will recur on the series, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

photos: Daniel Bergeron, Juan Garcia Andy McQueen, Michael Desmond

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Zovatto will play The Prophet, the enigmatic leader of a mysterious cult of young people. Petty plays The Conductor, the leader of a group of traveling Shakespeare performers. They join previously announced series regulars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Nabhaan Rizwan and Philippine Velge.

McQueen is set as Sayid, a charming, impatient actor in the Traveling Symphony. Cross is Gil, a brilliant but temperamental theater director. Colantoni is Brian, agent to a world-famous actress until the pandemic upends the world as he knew it. Obradors is Tyler Leander, the precocious son of two movie stars, who learns painful life lessons by watching the adults around him respond to crisis.

Somerville also serves as showrunner. Hiro Murai directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Nate Matteson, Jeremy Podeswa and Jessica Rhoades. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay will serve as co-EPs. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.

Zovatto is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Tyerman. Petty is repped by APA and Vanguard Management Group. McQueen is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency and Buchwald. Cross is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners; UTA; and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP. Colantoni is repped by Vanguard Management, Innovative Artists and The Characters Talent Agency. Obradors is repped by The Osbrink Agency and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.