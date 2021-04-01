Disney’s ‘Stargirl’ Sequel Adds Al Madrigal, Sarayu Blue, Chris Williams & Nija Okoro

EXCLUSIVE: The Julia Hart-directed Disney feature sequel to Stargirl continues to expand its cast with comedian Al Madrigal, Sarayu Blue, Chris Williams and Nija Okoro joining.

Stargirl 2 follows Grace VanderWaal’s title protagonist as she journeys out of Mica into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility. The script is based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli’s bestselling book. VanderWaal will write and perform new original music for the sequel. Hart co-wrote with her husband Jordan Horowitz.

The four new actors join a cast that includes Uma Thurman (Roxanne Martell, a musician who Stargirl idolizes), Judy Greer (Stargirl’s Mom), Judd Hirsch (Stargirl’s neighbor Mr. Mitchell), Elijah Richardson (Stargirl’s beau Evan) and Tyrel Jackson Williams (Terrell, Evan’s older brother).

Madrigal will play Iggy, the MC at a local music club. Blue will play Alex, an up-and-coming film producer. Williams and Okoro will play George and Daphne, respectively, the parents of Evan and Terrell. They rent an apartment to Stargirl and welcome her into their family.

Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera are casting the sequel. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman will produce for Gotham Group, and Horowitz will produce for Hart & Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Kristin Hahn and Spinelli are EPs.

Madrigal is a Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent alum. His features include The Way Back, Night School, the upcoming Marvel/Sony movie Morbius and the TV series I’m Dying Up Here, About a Boy, Free Agents and Gary Unmarried. He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment.

Blue starred in such movies as Lions for Lambs, Blockers and Happiest Season, and starred on such TV series as NBC’s I Feel Bad, Netflix’s Medical Police and CW’s No Tomorrow. She is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Williams’ TV credits include Amazon’s Upload, HBO’s Silicon Valley, CBS’ The Great Indoors, and Showtime’s Californication among several others. He is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Anonymous Content.

Okoro is a Juilliard graduate. She stars in the Duplass Brothers’ upcoming Showtime series Overdub directed by Marta Cunningham, and has a recurring role on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and Crackle’s StartUp. She’s guest starred on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, and HBO’s The Deuce and Insecure. She is repped by Thruline Entertainment.