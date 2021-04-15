‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Crew Members Quarantined After Guest Star Tests Positive For Covid-19; Production Not Impacted

EXCLUSIVE: An actor who had flown in to Toronto for a guest role on Paramount+’s new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, who is believed to have come from Vancouver, had not made it to the set of the show. He had only came in contact with a few people during a fitting when the positive test result was received as part of CBS Studios’ rigorous testing procedures in accordance with the industrywide Covid protocols that have keep TV sets safe. As part of that, contact tracing was immediately initiated, and the affected person, as well as the few people that were deemed close contacts, have been quarantined. Noone else has tested positive at this time.

According to sources, production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has not been impacted, and the series is still filming.

Toronto and the entire Ontario province of Canada is in the midst of a one-month lockdown as it battles a surge of Covid cases.

The latest Star Trek offshoot, which started production in Toronto last month, is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Leading the cast are Ethan Peck, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, who is reprising their roles from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery.



The Strange New Worlds‘ premiere episode is written by Star Trek: Picard EP Akiva Goldsman from a story the Oscar winner wrote with Kurtzman and fellow EP Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode.