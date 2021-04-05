‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Renewed For Season 3 As Second Season Gets Teaser & Premiere Date On Paramount+

Paramount+ has handed Star Trek: Lower Decks an early renewal for a 10-episode third season, before the animated series returns for its sophomore season this summer.

On Monday, during the First Contact Day virtual event, Paramount+ revealed that Star Trek: Lower Decks will return for Season 2 on Thursday, August 12.

Developed and created by Emmy winner Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks shines a light on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The voice cast for the animated series includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero. Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Vigman are also part of the cast.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

Paramount+ also treated First Contact Day viewers with a teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season two. Watch it above.