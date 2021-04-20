Sports Emmys Nominations: ESPN Dominates, But CBS’ Super Bowl LV Leads Programs – Full List

Along with everything else, it certainly was a weird year for sports on TV, and today the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with its nominations for the 42nd annual Sports Emmy Awards.

ESPN dominated the network and network group races, scooping 54 and 41 noms, respectively. NFL Network was second among nets with 27 nominations, followed by Fox (26) and CBS (22).

Coverage of the NFL title game led all TV programs, with CBS’ Super Bowl LV spiking 11 nominations to nine for NFL Network’s NFL 360 and seven for ESPN’s E:60.

See the full list of nominations here, the noms by program here and list by network and network group here.

The awards will be handed out during a virtual ceremony on June 8 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show will be livestreamed.

“Today we honor the talented professionals who during this unprecedented time of a worldwide pandemic still found ways to inform, entertain and excite the passionate fan base that makes up the sports universe.” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. “The challenges they have overcome and this inspiring and diverse set of nominees is nothing short of remarkable.”

Added Justine Gubar, Executive Director of the Sports Emmy Awards: “In a year where sports production literally ground to a halt, we received a record number of submissions. From innovative solutions to the constraints of production during the pandemic to the superb storytelling that confronted the social justice issues of our times, we are so proud of what our nominees were able to achieve.”