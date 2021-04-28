Spoken Giants Signs Estates Of Bob Hope & Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz

Spoken Giants, the first royalties administrator for spoken-word content, is expanding its roster, announcing Wednesday that it’s signed the estates of Bob Hope and Desilu (Lucille Ball/Desi Arnaz) as well as Gabriel Iglesias, Larry the Cable Guy, Elayne Boosler, Jackie Fabulous, Eddie Pepitone, Nephew Tommy, Jeff Dye, and Todd Barry.

Previously announced members include the Don Rickles estate, the Ralphie May estate, Mike Birbiglia, Lewis Black, Dan Cummins, Gerry Dee, Pete Holmes, Kyle Kinane, Kathleen Madigan, Leanne Morgan, Theo Vona and hundreds of others representing thousands of individual comedy works.

Spoken Giant was created in 2019 by former BMI executive Jim King and the founders of comedy record label 800 Pound Gorilla, Ryan Bitzer and Damion Greiman, to address the fact that online stores, streaming services and other delivery platforms don’t compensate spoken word creators as the authors of their works as they do for musicians and songwriters. The firm pays out quarterly disbursements of royalties for the use of underlying compositions and acts as an advocate for the comedy community. It is looking to expand to creators of podcasts and other spoken word assets.

“Our rapid growth underscores the community’s need,” said King. “Over the past year, when touring revenue was non-existent, we were gratified knowing we were able to help creators stay afloat. Long term, our work will ensure that authors of comedy and other spoken word benefit fully from the same basic, often lucrative revenue streams that songwriters, and their estates, have long enjoyed.”

Tracking, collection and reporting are powered by rights management platform Muserk.