Sonya Cassidy Joins ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lodge 49 star Sonya Cassidy is set as a series regular opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in The Man Who Fell to Earth drama series on Showtime.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Cassidy will play Edie Flood, CEO of OriGen Industries, and a woman driven to her protect family’s prominent tech company at any cost.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series, which recently moved from CBS All Access/Paramount+ to Showtime, and will serve as showrunners along with executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman also will direct multiple episodes. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin also are executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series, produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly, is scheduled to begin production in London this spring and will premiere on Showtime in 2022.

Cassidy, who played Liz Dudley in AMC comedy Lodge 49, has starred or recurred in series including The Woman in White, Humans, Rillington Place, Olympus, The Great Fire, Vera and The Paradise. Her film credits include Breaking the Bank, Survivor and The Fifth Estate. Cassidy is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.